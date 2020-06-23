Smithville fireworks display on for Fourth of July

SMITHVILLE — The annual fireworks display over Smithville Lake will continue as scheduled this year. However, the fireworks will be launched from a different location on private property rather than from the dam, according to city officials, so spectators should be able to see the fireworks from various locations to help aid social distancing.

"Fireworks will be discharged from private property near Old Jefferson Highway (formerly Highway F) and Litton Way," a city Facebook post states. "Visibility is anticipated to be very similar to previous years, with the exception of low lying areas near Smith's Fork Park."

The display will begin at dusk.

All spectators are asked to follow Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines.

A city press release states there may be traffic detours in response to the display. In addition, families in the area may be lighting their own fireworks, so drivers are asked to be cautious on the road.

For more information, visit the city website at smithvillemo.org.