SMITHVILLE — Darrell Cooper, 39, faces two counts of felony assault following an incident the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Smithville Kum & Go gas station, 1102 S. U.S. Highway 169. His bond is set at $250,000.

“About 9:15 a.m. is when we got a call about an assault,” Smithville Police Chief Jason Lockridge said. “Officers arrived and found a 36-year-old woman from Independence who had been assaulted inside the store by a 30-year-old male from Trimble. (The store general manager) had also intervened to try to protect the woman and was assaulted as well.”

Store General Manager Jill Volpi said the experience was scary and violent.

“This happened about 10 after nine, so it was just a normal workday up until then. A (woman) came into the store and said a man’s going to be coming after her, she was going to lock herself in the women’s bathroom and she asked that I call 911.”

Taking the situation seriously, Volpi said seconds after the woman entered the bathroom and she had picked up the phone a man came in and kicked the door down. She heard screaming, set the phone down and went to help the woman.

“He was really violent,” Volpi said. “I didn’t think about it. I just went in and did everything I could to get him off her. … I jumped on him and he threw me off him and up against a wall.”

According to a probable cause statement, the woman said Cooper took her against her will from her storage unit in Independence and then transported her to Liberty and then Smithville, where the woman was able to convince him to stop at the gas station so she could use the bathroom.

The victim told police Cooper threatened to kill her and she had 20 seconds to use the bathroom at the Smithville gas station before he would come in after her.

Volpi said the woman moved quickly to the bathroom without stopping her stride.

“We have a single stall bathroom, … the bathroom isn’t very big so every time he threw me off him, I was thrown against a wall,” the store manager said of her violent interaction with Cooper as she tried to help the woman.

Having grown up on the south side of Chicago with a father on the police force, Volpi said she was raised to know how to defend herself and to cover her face when in a violent situation. Having that knowledge, she said, was valuable as she ended up being less injured than she would have been without it.

“The violence was definitely geared toward (the woman),” Volpi added, saying the man never turned on her. “As much as I fought, I only seemed to be annoying him.”

Volpi said Cooper eventually fled and she followed him into the parking lot while calling the police to report the make and model of his car; a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to the statement of probable cause.

Volpi said she told police the direction the suspect was heading.

“The male fled the scene and went north,” Lockridge said. “The Clinton County Sheriff's Department actually got him stopped for us.”

According to the statement of probable cause, during transport from Clinton County to Smithville police custody, Cooper allegedly attempted to escape and assaulted two officers in the process.

After police were called, Volpi said it only took a few minutes for officers, Smithville Area Fire Protection District and Northland Regional Ambulance District personnel to arrive at the scene.

"I am grateful for how genuinely concerned everyone was," Volpi said of the first responders, describing them as kind and compassionate.

Following her act of brave intervention, an outpouring of support came Volpi's way. It included more than 100 messages from friends and family along with flowers, meals and jewelry delivered to Volpi’s door. The support, she said, is overwhelming.

“I think it is really scary that our world is so messed up that I’m getting such a pat on the back just for helping save someone’s life,” Volpi said, emphasizing "life" and describing her actions as a reflex. “I don’t want credit for that. I was just doing what I think anyone would do.”

As a Christian, Volpi said she thinks God was watching over her and the woman, and that she believes they were guided together so Volpi could help.

“It scares me to think what would have happened if she would not have gotten away. I’ve been driving myself crazy thinking about what would have happened if she would have run into a place and someone wouldn’t have acted so quickly to help her.”

Volpi said the incident has inspired her to try to organize self-defense classes for women, preferably in Smithville.

“What happened to that woman was super scary and no one should ever have to go through that,” she said. “I have a great support system and support from my church friends, … I just hope she is getting the same kind of love and support I am. I am thinking about her and worried about her. She was hurt way worse than I was. ... The police have told me she is OK.”

Volpi was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital North while the other woman refused to be taken in emergency transit for treatment, according to the statement of probable cause.

“I just want something positive to come out of this,” Volpi said. “We’re so close to Kansas City. In a big city where violence happens all the time, this might have never made the news, ... but in a safe community like Smithville, it’s been a really big deal. … I just want everybody to be kind to each other.”