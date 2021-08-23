SMITHVILLE — A boat wreck on Smithville Lake resulted in 10 people, both children and adults, being taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 4:05 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, a stationary 1990 Maxum boat with 10 people on board was hit by another boat, a 2006 Sea Ray, driven by 41-year-old Michael E. Brittain of Kansas City. The boat crash occurred about a half-mile north of the Highway W bridge as the Sea Ray was headed westbound.

According to witnesses at the scene, the Sea Ray went over the Maxum full of passengers and then the driver attempted flee the scene in the boat with several other boats in pursuit.

The Maxum's operator Ryan J. Brende, 29, of Holt, suffered minor injuries as did occupant Joseph M. Kassanavoid. Fellow boat passenger Haven D. Brende, 26, suffered serious injuries. In addition, seven children, which includes two teens, in the totaled Maxum vessel also suffered minor injuries.

The Sea Ray was driven from the scene with minor damage after law enforcement released the scene.

The youths — a 2-year-old girl, 5-year-old boy, 8-year-old girl and 13-year-old girl from Liberty and a 17-year-old boy from Holt — were taken by ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital. The injured adults were transported to North Kansas City Hospital.

More details on this developing story, including possible charges related to the crash, will be published as they become available.