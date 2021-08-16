Smithville launches improved citizen newsletter

SMITHVILLE — To help city residents stay updated on news and information, Smithville City Hall has created a new and improved newsletter that is being delivered quarterly.
The August letter included details on Board of Aldermen meeting schedules, automatic utility payment options, a letter from the mayor, summer heat safety tips and updates on parks and recreation programs and amenities.
The letter is also available in an electronic version on the city’s website, smithvillemo.org.
