Smithville — On Tuesday, Dec. 22, Main Street in Smithville will be closed from Lakeland Drive to Litton Way. The full closure will be at the bridge over Wilkerson Creek.

According to a city release, the closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow for work on the Main Street Trail Project.

“Access to Lakeland Drive will only be from the west. Access to Grace Community Church will only be from the east,” states the release. “Detour/alternate routes will be posted.”