Multiple juveniles are charged with the murder of a Smithville man after Olathe, Kansas police began investigating a shooting in a park over the weekend.

According to investigators, Marco Cardino, 19, of Smithville died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds sustained during the shooting that happened before 4 a.m. Saturday, May 14, in Black Bob Park in the 14500 block of West 151st Street in Olathe.

In multiple announcements released to the public this week, Olathe police reported placing a total of six juveniles in custody as a result of the shooting.

To date, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office in Kansas reported three 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, all from Olathe, were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case.

According to the attorney's office, the shooting likely stemmed from an attempted robbery of marijuana referred to as a "drug rip." A "drug rip," according to Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, is where either a drug dealer or the person or people buying the drugs tries to rob the other individual.

"It's really sad that someone is going to be killed over a bag of pot," Howe told Kansas City TV reporters after the shooting.