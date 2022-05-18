Multiple juveniles are charged with the murder of a Smithville man after Olathe, Kansas police began investigating a shooting in a park over the weekend.
According to investigators, Marco Cardino, 19, of Smithville died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds sustained during the shooting that happened before 4 a.m. Saturday, May 14, in Black Bob Park in the 14500 block of West 151st Street in Olathe.
In multiple announcements released to the public this week, Olathe police reported placing a total of six juveniles in custody as a result of the shooting.
To date, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office in Kansas reported three 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, all from Olathe, were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case.
According to the attorney's office, the shooting likely stemmed from an attempted robbery of marijuana referred to as a "drug rip." A "drug rip," according to Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, is where either a drug dealer or the person or people buying the drugs tries to rob the other individual.
"It's really sad that someone is going to be killed over a bag of pot," Howe told Kansas City TV reporters after the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.