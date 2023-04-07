SMITHVILLE — Justin Stempel, 37, of Smithville, faces three felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor child after being accused of making child pornography by recording video of underage girls in a bathroom.
According to court documents, in March, a victim under age 14 found a hidden spy camera in a bathroom of a Smithville residence and its SD card contained footage of her, her siblings and friends. Upon finding the camera, power adapter and SD card, police were notified.
“During the examination of the camera and micro-SD card, 89 videos were found. It was discovered the camera had an internal switch that allowed the user to control if the camera was to be activated by motion. This switch was set to ‘motion activated,’ which resulted in the camera recording in five-minute increments every time it detected motion in the bathroom,” reads the probable cause statement.
According to court documents, one of the video shows Stempel in the bathroom holding the camera.
A warrant was served March 27 and Stempel was arrested on the charges, to which he pleaded not guilty. Bond was initially set at $250,000, but was reduced to $200,000 on March 31, according to online court records. Stempel, who had been in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty, posted bond April 4.
The next court date in the case is scheduled for May 11 in Clay County Circuit Court in Liberty. If found guilty, Stempel faces decades in prison as each charge carries a sentence of 10 to 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.