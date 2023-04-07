SMITHVILLE — Justin Stempel, 37, of Smithville, faces three felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor child after being accused of making child pornography by recording video of underage girls in a bathroom.

According to court documents, in March, a victim under age 14 found a hidden spy camera in a bathroom of a Smithville residence and its SD card contained footage of her, her siblings and friends. Upon finding the camera, power adapter and SD card, police were notified.

