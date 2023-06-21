CLAY COUNTY — A jury in Clay County Circuit Court found Miguel A. Palacios, 56, of Smithville guilty of four counts of felony statutory sodomy for sexual abuse of three children that occurred between July 7, 2007 and Dec. 31, 2010.
Palacios was charged in December of 2021 and the trial began Tuesday, June 20, of this year.
According to the probable cause statement, the three children reported to detectives being abused for years, beginning when they were young children. The court document states Palacios also abused the children in other ways, making racial slurs like calling them “monkeys” and by giving them “harsh physical punishments” like standing for long periods of time with their arms over their heads and withholding food.
Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson praised work done by Smithville Police Department and the “bravery of the victims who came forward and testified during the trial.”
“Any crime against children is especially heinous, but that tragedy is magnified when it is committed by someone who has been trusted to care for and protect those children. The victims in this case deserve justice, and the jury today delivered that,” he said in a statement after the trial ended Wednesday, June 21.
The case was tried by Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys John Creagar, Josephine Ellerman and Spencer Curtis.
“Each of these children have value,” said Creagar in a released statement Wednesday. “Their words and their stories matter. Because they had the courage to stand up and speak out, justice has now been done today.”
Defendants cannot use the passage of time or the vulnerability of children “as a shield to escape justice,” said Thompson.
“Today, the jury sent a strong message that any abuse of children in Clay County will not be tolerated. We hope today’s verdict will help this family to heal and find closure.”
Sentencing is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 16. Each count can carry up to a life sentence an no less than 10 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.