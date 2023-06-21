Gavel
CLAY COUNTY — A jury in Clay County Circuit Court found Miguel A. Palacios, 56, of Smithville guilty of four counts of felony statutory sodomy for sexual abuse of three children that occurred between July 7, 2007 and Dec. 31, 2010.

Palacios was charged in December of 2021 and the trial began Tuesday, June 20, of this year.

