SMITHVILLE — Leinda Haddock, co-owner of Ladoga Ridge Winery passed away last week leaving behind her husband Galen, step-son Bryant Haddock, daughters Melissa Forster and Brittany Pelham, and seven grandchildren, Peyton and Camden Forster, Mia and Miley Haddock, and Hunter, Brantley, and Avery Pelham, in addition to other family and friends.

Following the news of Haddock's passing, an outpouring of support flooded her Facebook page.

"My mind continues to reminisce on all my memories of Leinda Sullenger Haddock. A true friend for 40 years! We were blessed to have each other during some of our darkest days. Leinda had just lost her husband in a bad accident and I had just become a newly divorced and single parent. We needed each others support so very much. We shared sadness and happiness together. We both had amazing small daughters who even looked liked twins! We also shared the same birthday of September 4th! Many good times together with road trips including one to Branson where we stopped at EVERY McDonald's for ice cream cones! So many memories," Christy Kranz posted. "Life later changed for the better as we both met our future husbands and were remarried within months of each other! We began building new and happy (lives). Life got busy for both of us with wonderful new husbands and soon new daughters too being born! I keep asking why it seems the good die young and why it had to be her??? Maybe someday I will know but until then, it's not goodbye, it's 'see you later my friend.'"

"Leinda, my good friend, we will truly miss you and the cheer you brought to those around you with your smile and giving nature. Rest well and in peace," posted Jack Woods.

"The sunsets at LaDoga are beautiful. I miss her so much already and can’t believe this is real. She was a warm spirit who loved her family and her work. She and Galen have built a gorgeous place to go to unwind. It just won’t be the same though without her smiling face and conversation," Teresa Nelson Stanton posted to the Ladoga Ridge Winery Facebook page.

This is a developing story. An in memoriam story will be published in a future edition of the Courier-Tribune.