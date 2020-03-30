Cpl. Ryan J. Wilhoit was promoted to the rank of sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Zone 3 for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, serving Clay County.

Wilhoit was appointed to the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Oct. 17, 2004, as a member of the 83rd Recruit Class. After graduating from the patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop H, Zone 6, Andrew and Buchanan counties. He transferred to Troop A, Zone 3, Clay County, in 2007. Wilhoit was promoted to the rank of corporal and transferred to Zone 1, Platte County, in 2014.

Born in Smithville, Wilhoit graduated from North Kansas City High School in 2000. Before joining the patrol, he earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg in 2004.

Wilhoit is married to Stephanie Wilhoit. He and his wife have three sons, Jack, 9, Luke, 5, and Reid, 1.