Cpl. Ryan J. Wilhoit was promoted to the rank of sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Zone 3 for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, serving Clay County.
Wilhoit was appointed to the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Oct. 17, 2004, as a member of the 83rd Recruit Class. After graduating from the patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop H, Zone 6, Andrew and Buchanan counties. He transferred to Troop A, Zone 3, Clay County, in 2007. Wilhoit was promoted to the rank of corporal and transferred to Zone 1, Platte County, in 2014.
Born in Smithville, Wilhoit graduated from North Kansas City High School in 2000. Before joining the patrol, he earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg in 2004.
Wilhoit is married to Stephanie Wilhoit. He and his wife have three sons, Jack, 9, Luke, 5, and Reid, 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.