SMITHVILLE – Police in Smithville are investigating a shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, in the 100 block of Tipperary Street.
“Upon their arrival, a white male was found with a gunshot wound. The male party was transported to the hospital and the incident remains under investigation with the help of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas City Police Department Crime Scene Unit,” states a Smithville police release.
A person of interest is in police custody, but has not been identified.
This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.
