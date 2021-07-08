Smithville photo contests runs through July 11

SMITHVILLE — Photographers of all ages and skill levels are encouraged by the city of Smithville to participate and submit photos for a city photo contest.

The contest is open to residents and nonresidents through Sunday, July 11. Photos submitted may be used by the city for marketing and/or promotional purposes.

"The city of Smithville reserves the right to omit entries that are submitted after the contest close date, are in poor taste or are submitted in an incorrect size or format."

Pictures may be of any of these 5 categories:

• Parks & Recreation – Smithville’s park scenery, people enjoying parks or participating in sports;

• Arts & Events – Performing arts, ceremonies, cultural events in Smithville;

• History – Historical locations, buildings and landmarks in the city;

• Landscapes and Wildlife – Natural beauty of Smithville and the creatures that live here; and

• Drone Photos – Aerial views of Smithville’s cityscapes.

"When including people in photos, contestants must have a signed release from all individuals with recognizable faces in the photo," states a city release about the contest.

Contest winners will be revealed at Board of Alderman meeting, recognized via Facebook and on the city’s website. First place will receive a $100 gift card while second place will receive a $50 gift card and third will receive a $25 gift card.

Digital file formats accepted are .JPG or .PNG

"We do not accept hard copies of photos. Minimum file size: 4 megabytes, image size minimum: 5”x7”," states a release.

Entry limit is six entries per contestant in any combination of categories. Entries can be submitted at smithvillemo.org/photosubmit.aspx.