SMITHVILLE — Smithville police continue to seek the public's help in locating a man that was reported missing from Smithville about a month ago.

Smithville Police Department released a statement Monday, April 4, that Ryan Weeks' last known location and other details have been updated. In March, Smithville police reported Weeks had no vehicle, was homeless and last seen leaving a Smithville business around 10 p.m. Feb. 27.

On Monday, April 4, police released new details, reporting a friend spoke with Weeks between 7 and 7:30 p.m. March 28 at a gas station near Missouri Highway 152 and North Brighton Avenue in Kansas City.

"During their conversation, Weeks indicated he was living approximately 1 1/2 miles from the gas station. He has been known to frequent the Brass Rail and play pool," states a police department release posted to social media.

According to Claire Henry, Smithville Police Department's public information officer, Weeks was homeless with no car and no phone at the time he was reported missing. He has ties to Smithville, Platte City and Kansas City.

Weeks is described as a white male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was born Aug. 7, 1975.

Anyone with information about Weeks' whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 858-3521.