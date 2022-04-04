SMITHVILLE — Smithville police continue to seek the public's help in locating a man that was reported missing from Smithville about a month ago.
Smithville Police Department released a statement Monday, April 4, that Ryan Weeks' last known location and other details have been updated. In March, Smithville police reported Weeks had no vehicle, was homeless and last seen leaving a Smithville business around 10 p.m. Feb. 27.
On Monday, April 4, police released new details, reporting a friend spoke with Weeks between 7 and 7:30 p.m. March 28 at a gas station near Missouri Highway 152 and North Brighton Avenue in Kansas City.
"During their conversation, Weeks indicated he was living approximately 1 1/2 miles from the gas station. He has been known to frequent the Brass Rail and play pool," states a police department release posted to social media.
According to Claire Henry, Smithville Police Department's public information officer, Weeks was homeless with no car and no phone at the time he was reported missing. He has ties to Smithville, Platte City and Kansas City.
Weeks is described as a white male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was born Aug. 7, 1975.
Anyone with information about Weeks' whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 858-3521.
SMITHVILLE — Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ryan L. Weeks, 46, who is missing and was last seen leaving a Smithville business a…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.