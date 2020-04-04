Smithville Police Department collects cloth masks

SMITHVILLE — Smithville Police Department is collecting homemade cloth masks.
"Calling all the people with the sewing skills," a SPD Facebook post begins. "We are in need of fabric masks. If you can donate any, please send us a message and we'll coordinate pickup."
Those with donations can message the Smithville police on their Facebook page, facebook.com/smithvillemoPD. To coordinate through phone, call 858-3521.
