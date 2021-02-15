SMITHVILLE — Police in Smithville are investigating after a infant died Friday, Feb. 12.
"We were called to a nonbreathing infant in the 400 block of Hawthorne (Street) at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The infant was transported to a local hospital, where (the baby) was pronounced deceased," said officer Claire Henry.
Per state statute, anytime a child under age 18 dies, an investigation must take place. The cause of the child's death is under investigation.
"There really is no more information that can be released right now," said Henry.
More details on this developing story will be released as they become available.
