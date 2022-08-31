Rockin' at Festi-Ville

With a long list of vendors, free Kids Zone full of activities, food, drinks and a packed, free concert schedule for the day, downtown Smithville was packed Aug. 13 for Festi-Ville. Smithville Police Chief Jason Lockridge said rumors circulating on social media after the festival about a possible shooting or firearm disturbance are untrue.

SMITHVILLE — Police in Smithville say rumors circulating on social media about a shooting that allegedly took place at Festi-Ville last month are untrue. The outdoor, daylong concert series and family fun day drew hundreds into a packed Courtyard Park off Main Street on Aug. 13.

"This is false. This is the first I’ve heard of this," Smithville Police Chief Jason Lockridge told the Courier-Tribune after the paper reached out after receiving a call from a concerned resident who wondered why the incident had not received media attention and questioned whether a public safety matter was being covered up.

