With a long list of vendors, free Kids Zone full of activities, food, drinks and a packed, free concert schedule for the day, downtown Smithville was packed Aug. 13 for Festi-Ville. Smithville Police Chief Jason Lockridge said rumors circulating on social media after the festival about a possible shooting or firearm disturbance are untrue.
SMITHVILLE — Police in Smithville say rumors circulating on social media about a shooting that allegedly took place at Festi-Ville last month are untrue. The outdoor, daylong concert series and family fun day drew hundreds into a packed Courtyard Park off Main Street on Aug. 13.
"This is false. This is the first I’ve heard of this," Smithville Police Chief Jason Lockridge told the Courier-Tribune after the paper reached out after receiving a call from a concerned resident who wondered why the incident had not received media attention and questioned whether a public safety matter was being covered up.
The caller told the Courier-Tribune she had seen social media posts and heard from others that there was a firearm disturbance and that one of the bands may have refused to go on stage.
To further clear up the rumor, the police department made a post to social media.
"This is inaccurate. There were no such reports and any police presence downtown was at the previous request of the event organizers due to the number of people expected. We take all events such as this very seriously and the safety of the public is our top priority," states the post.
