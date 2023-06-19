According to Smithville police and surveillance footage from the location, a man wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants entered the Subway sub sandwich chain before 9 p.m. June 14, brandished a firearm and demanded money.
The suspect’s vehicle appears to be a silver Toyota 4 Runner with unknown license plates. Anyone with information that can assist police in identifying the suspect, is asked to call (816) 858-3521 and reference Case No. 12300591.
According to Smithville police and surveillance footage from the location, a man wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants entered the Subway sub sandwich chain before 9 p.m. June 14, brandished a firearm and demanded money.
Submitted photo/Smithville Police
The suspect’s vehicle appears to be a silver Toyota 4 Runner with unknown license plates. Anyone with information that can assist police in identifying the suspect, is asked to call (816) 858-3521 and reference Case No. 12300591.
SMITHVILLE — Police in Smithville seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery of a local Subway sandwich shop.
According to Smithville police and surveillance footage from the location, a man wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants entered the sub sandwich chain before 9 p.m. June 14, brandished a firearm and demanded money. It is unclear how much the suspect may have robbed from the store. No one was injured in the armed robbery.
“The suspect’s vehicle appears to be a silver Toyota 4 Runner with unknown license plates. If you have any information that can assist police in identifying the suspect, please contact (816) 858-3521 and reference Case No. 12300591,” states a police release about the case.
Anonymous tips can also be left through the P3 Tips app or through Greater Kansas City area Crimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.