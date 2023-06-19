SMITHVILLE — Police in Smithville seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery of a local Subway sandwich shop.

According to Smithville police and surveillance footage from the location, a man wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants entered the sub sandwich chain before 9 p.m. June 14, brandished a firearm and demanded money. It is unclear how much the suspect may have robbed from the store. No one was injured in the armed robbery.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.