SMITHVILLE — Police in Smithville say “luckily” there were no serious injuries early Tuesday, Nov. 1 after one of its patrol vehicles was smashed from behind by another driver as the patrol vehicle was stopped at an accident scene.

Police had been on the scene of a car-versus-deer accident around U.S. Highway 169 and Commercial Avenue where the vehicle that struck the deer was disabled and being loaded onto a tow truck.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.