Police in Smithville say “luckily” there were no serious injuries early Tuesday, Nov. 1 after one of its patrol vehicles was smashed from behind by another driver as the patrol vehicle was stopped at an accident scene.
Police in Smithville say “luckily” there were no serious injuries early Tuesday, Nov. 1 after one of its patrol vehicles was smashed from behind by another driver as the patrol vehicle was stopped at an accident scene.
Submitted photo/Smithville Police Department
The vehicle that struck the police patrol vehicle was a maroon-colored Ford. It sustained heavy front end and passenger side damage.
SMITHVILLE — Police in Smithville say “luckily” there were no serious injuries early Tuesday, Nov. 1 after one of its patrol vehicles was smashed from behind by another driver as the patrol vehicle was stopped at an accident scene.
Police had been on the scene of a car-versus-deer accident around U.S. Highway 169 and Commercial Avenue where the vehicle that struck the deer was disabled and being loaded onto a tow truck.
“While providing traffic control, one of our patrol vehicles was struck from behind. As you can see, the damage to vehicles was significant, but luckily there were no serious injuries,” states a police department social media post about the wreck. “This showcases the importance of being aware and providing emergency vehicles the room to work safely.”
The department did not say if the driver that struck the patrol vehicle was issued a citation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.