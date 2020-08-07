SMITHVILLE — Smithville School District has joined with other Northland districts in altering the district start date to Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The decision came after a specially called school board meeting the evening of Thursday, Aug. 6.

On Aug, 4, the district received additional guidance from the Clay County Public Health Center specific to the reopening of schools. Based upon this guidance, the following adjustments have been made to our reentry plan. The first day of school has been postponed to Sept. 8.

According to the CCPHC, this will allow for more time for the community-wide mask requirements and other mitigation strategies to take effect.

Dr. Todd Schuetz, the district superintendent, said the board made the decision after a lot of discussion.

“I didn’t have any epidemiology class during my graduate studies so I look to and lean on the professionals whose job is to protect the health and safety of the community,” he said. “I lean into that and honestly while I don’t like the recommendation, it’s to protect the safety of our students and staff.”

Schuetz said even when the assistant superintendent Michelle Kratofil suggested a return to class after Labor Day prior to these discussions, he was against that move.

“I don’t want to keep our students out of the classroom any longer,” he said. “They have been out since spring break.”

The Smithville School Board voted 7 to 0 to postpone the start until Sept. 8. The second vote was 6 to 1 to implement a hybrid schedule. Board member Scott Haggerty voted against the move.

As with other districts in the Northland, Smithville will implement a hybrid model of instruction for middle and high school.

Students with the last names A-L will attend in-school learning Monday and Thursday and course work at home Tuesday and Friday. Conversely, those with the last name M-Z will meet in school Tuesday and Friday and virtual courses, Monday and Thursday.

All students will have virtual instruction on Wednesday.

At the elementary schools, students will attend in-person classes.

“We are all struggling and wrestling with these decisions,” the superintendent said. “We have to be cautious with the safety of students and staff. A requirement for today is flexibility.”

Another key word is fluidity. Schuetz said the enrollment for virtual classes is still coming in.

“Until those virtual numbers are better understood, there could be some teaching changes,” he said. “I may need to shuffle a teacher from the classroom to virtual lessons. I can’t guarantee, but my plan is to disrupt the apple cart as little as possible. Nothing is for certain.”

On another note, Schuetz said the Northland superintendents have been holding Zoom calls at least twice a week.

“I believe in the collective wisdom and the desire to collaborate,” he said. “We may disagree and have healthy discussions, but we come together for the kids.”