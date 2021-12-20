SMITHVILLE — The city of Smithville partnered with ETC Institute to conduct a Citizens Satisfaction Survey to collect feedback from residents. The results of this survey will influence decisions that will be made about the future for the city.

“The governing body’s vision for the community is Smithville builds its future by embracing growth, encouraging commerce and cultivating its natural surroundings. To achieve that vision, we need your opinions and thoughts on how we are doing at providing the basic city services you receive,” states a city release. “As the city considers issues that affect our citizens, we want to ensure that our priorities are aligned with the needs of all citizens. Your input on the survey is extremely important. We want to know what you think.”

The survey is being administered by ETC, a national leader in resident survey administration and data analysis.

“Their extensive database of information allows Smithville to compare ourselves to other cities in the region and nationally,” states the release.

Residents received invitations earlier this month via mail to complete the survey. City leaders hope enough responses are received by early January to provide statistically significant results. A presentation of results is anticipated at the Feb. 15 work session. For more details, call 532-3897.