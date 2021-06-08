One Smithville woman died and another suffered moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Friday, June 4, in Jackson County.

The fatal crash on U.S. 50 east of Milton Thompson Road around 12:40 p.m.

Police said the crash happened while area law enforcement officers were in pursuit of a stolen 1999 Ford Ranger being driven westbound by Francois C. Orloff, 30, of Kansas City. The truck traveled off the left side of the road, through a median and into the eastbound lanes where it struck two vehicles, a 2020 Ford Escape and a 2016 Ford Fusion.

The driver of the truck, who allegedly fled from police by running off after the crash, was taken into custody a short time later.

According to a highway patrol crash report, the driver of the Ford Escape, Patsy S. Arnold, 73, of Smithville, died as a result of injuries she sustained in the wreck. A passenger in the vehicle Arnold drove, Sherrie L. Huhs, 64, also of Smithville, suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.

A third victim, Jessica R. Schornheuser, 30, of Lee’s Summit, who drove the Ford Fusion, suffered minor injuries. She was also taken by ambulance to Centerpoint Hospital.

All three vehicles were totaled in the crash.

As of Tuesday, June 7, online court records did not list any criminal charges in connection with the crash.