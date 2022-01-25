CLAY COUNTY — A Smithville woman is being held in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty in lieu of bond after pleading not guilty Tuesday, Jan. 25, to felony endangering the welfare of a child that led to the child’s death.

According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Karen E. Vice, 53, was arrested by Clay County deputies in the fugitive apprehension unit Sunday, Jan. 24, at her residence on Hawthorne Street in Smithville, in connection with a grand jury indictment in the case.

Complete details that led to the child’s death are currently unclear as the probable cause statement is currently closed to the public, but the indictment alleges Vice failed to "supervise and maintain a safe sleeping environment" for a child on Feb. 12, 2021. At the time of the incident, Vice’s occupation was listed as a daycare provider.

The baby boy was less than a year old at the time of his death.

"The defendant knowingly acted in a manner that created a substantial risk to life, body and health," states the indictment.

A hearing is scheduled in Clay County Circuit Court for Feb. 18.

More details on this developing story will be released as they become available.