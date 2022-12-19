Snow may impact Monday morning commute
Submitted graphic

CLAY COUNTY — Expected snow for the region including Clay County on Monday, Dec. 19, prompted the National Weather Service to issue a hazardous weather outlook alert for the area. A mix of snow and rain is expected for the county throughout the day Monday.

“Minor snow accumulations of up to 2 inches possible Monday. Most of the snow will fall between 6 a.m. and noon resulting in slick spots developing on area roads and affecting the morning commute,” reads the outlook alert. “Additional snowfall is expected late Wednesday into Thursday. Up to several inches of snowfall, bitter cold temperatures and strong winds will make for hazardous holiday travel conditions late this week.”

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.