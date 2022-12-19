Snow may impact Monday morning commute

CLAY COUNTY — Expected snow for the region including Clay County on Monday, Dec. 19, prompted the National Weather Service to issue a hazardous weather outlook alert for the area. A mix of snow and rain is expected for the county throughout the day Monday.
“Minor snow accumulations of up to 2 inches possible Monday. Most of the snow will fall between 6 a.m. and noon resulting in slick spots developing on area roads and affecting the morning commute,” reads the outlook alert. “Additional snowfall is expected late Wednesday into Thursday. Up to several inches of snowfall, bitter cold temperatures and strong winds will make for hazardous holiday travel conditions late this week.”
Temperatures are expect to plummet during the day Thursday, Dec. 22. Bitter cold temperatures are expected later this week up to -30 degrees with the wind chill.
“Below normal temperatures are expected for the foreseeable future. Dangerous cold will remain in place across the region through the Christmas holiday weekend,” reads the weather service outlook.
To check road conditions before starting a commute or holiday travel, drivers are encourage to call the Department of Transportation’s informational line at 5-1-1.
Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District reminds drivers to alter the way they drive when faced with winter weather if they must travel.
“Drive slower than normal and leave more room between you and surrounding vehicles when roads are wet, snowy or icy. Do not use cruise control, brake quickly or take sharp turns,” states a fire district social media release.
Drivers also should not crowd snow plows on roadways.
“The road behind an active plow is safer to drive on. Give them plenty of room to work and only pass when safe to do so,” states the post.
Drivers are also encouraged to stay alert if they must venture out in winter weather conditions.
“Make sure you keep your gas tank over half full and keep a close eye on road conditions, which can change rapidly,” the fire district post states.
