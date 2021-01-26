CLAY COUNTY — The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north central and west central Missouri including Clay County for Tuesday, Jan. 26.

This outlook report shows light snowing heading into the area the early in the early morning through morning commuting hours.

“Light snow this morning will move east across the area and exit before midday. A light dusting to a couple tenths of an inch of snow is possible,” states a release.

Drivers are suggested to use caution as roadways from yesterday’s rain and today’s snow may create slick spots. Wrecks in the Northland have been reported on Missouri Highway 152 before U.S. Highway 169 and on southbound U.S. 169 at Barry Road.

“Watch for patchy black ice on the roads this AM. Otherwise, another round of snow is expected tonight into Wednesday AM,” states a Weather Service tweet.

Light snowfall is expected to pick back up tonight and into Wednesday, Jan. 27.

“Snow accumulations will average 1 inch in most locations,” states the Weather Service release.

As of 8:01 a.m. Tuesday, Kearney, Liberty and Smithville schools have not canceled classes or reported late starts.