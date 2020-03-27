South Liberty Parkway cited in national engineering competition

WASHINGTON, DC — TranSystems of Kansas City has earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the American Council of Engineering Companies’ 53rd annual Engineering Excellence Awards for the second phase of the South Liberty Parkway project in Liberty, according to a press release from the ACEC.

The roadway opened mid-October 2018 after the city of Liberty used the design-build model, which expedites the construction process. A southern east-west corridor had been discussed for about 50 years. The roadway costs about $24 million and has opened 1,000 acres for development.

Design-build is described as an innovative project delivery method in which design and construction take place concurrently to accelerate the schedule and reduce costs. The decision proved essential in completing the east/west connection between Interstate 35 and Missouri Highway 291.

Phase II included approximately 2.5 miles of four-lane roadway, stormwater improvements, two major bridges over rail lines and a creek, bikeway and pedestrian trails, four sidewalks, approximately four miles of new water infrastructure and several intersection improvements including two new signals at Withers Road and Missouri 291.

The proactive and collaborative design and construction schedule accommodated adjacent landowners and the Union Pacific, Canadian Pacific, and BNSF railroads. In addition to alleviating congestion in the fast-growing area, the completed Parkway opens more than 1,000 acres to new commercial and residential development.

For more than 50 years, TranSystems has provided engineering and architectural planning, design, and construction solutions.

The project is eligible for additional honors as part of a record 203 entries this year representing engineering excellence from throughout the nation and the world. Judging for the awards program – known industry-wide as the “Academy Awards of the engineering industry”– took place in February and was conducted by a national 35-member panel of built environment leaders, along with experts from government, the media and academia.

Award criteria focused on uniqueness and originality, technical innovation, social and economic value, and generating excitement for the engineering profession.