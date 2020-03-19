Friday, March 20

Astronomy: 7 to 8:30 p.m., a look at spring stars and Saturn; cost is $10 for nonmember families or $5 for members; Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary, 407 N. La Frenz Road; register, 781-8598.

Saturday, March 21

Canceled: Due to mandates from the Clay County Health Department, no Mo CHIP event will be held at Liberty Fire Station No. 1 nor Johnny's Cafe at Liberty Christian Church.

Nature: noon to 1:30 p.m., a chance to bring a lunch and sit in a bird viewing area; Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary; 1:30 p.m., storytime with a naturalist.