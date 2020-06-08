KANSAS CITY — As the Kansas City region begins its economic recovery, the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City has rescheduled the Spring Parade of Homes for June 13-28 and will feature 375 homes built by 120 builders across eight counties in the metropolitan area. The homes tour was originally scheduled for April 26-May 10, according to a press release.

In Clay County, there are 45 houses on the tour with two specifically in Liberty, three in Smithville and nine in Kearney.

While taking part in the 2020 Spring Parade of Homes, safety measures to protect the general public are important.

As an attendee of the event, KCHBA asks that consumers follow these guidelines:

Attendees are responsible for not attending if they are, or may be, infected with the COVID-19 virus or have been around any infected person. It is suggested that those with compromised immune systems or other vulnerable populations not participate in-person. Instead, consider downloading the KC Parade of Homes mobile app and/or visit kcparadeofhomes.com to participate virtually.

Check status of home on mobile app/website before visiting. While parade homes are typically open during the advertised dates and hours, this parade will allow for homes to be closed to the public subject to the discretion of the builder and their representatives, in order to maintain a reasonable level of safety for themselves, parade attendees and the general public.

For public health safety, the follow tips are recommended:

• Children are discouraged from attending as they are inclined to touch surfaces.

• Maintain 6 feet social distancing guidelines while waiting to enter the home, while talking to those working in the home, and while touring the home.

• Do not touch. Refrain from touching surfaces and handles in the home.

• Wear a facemask while in a home. Some homes may require entry.

• Shorten visits. Consider limiting time within a home to 15 minutes in order to improve the flow of traffic.

• Bring hand sanitizer. Sanitize hands prior to entering and immediately upon leaving a home.

The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City also advises all parade builders and representatives showing homes to take the following steps for their safety as well as the public's safety.

• Encourage social distancing guidelines within homes.

• Limit the number of visitors allowed inside a home at any one time on a case-by-case basis relative to local regulations on capacity.

• Leave on interior lights as well as open interior doors while the home is open to the public in order to minimize consumer surface contact.

• Clean frequently touched areas as appropriate.

• Wear a facemask.

Also during the parade, people can donate to Harvesters online.