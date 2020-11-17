St.Luke's cardiac rehab program recertified

SMITHVILLE — St. Luke’s North Hospital announces the recertification of its cardiac rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR). This certification is recognition of Saint Luke’s North’s commitment to improving the quality of life of Northland patients by enhancing standards of care, a press release states.

In addition to recertification criteria, the St. Luke’s cardiac rehab team is taking extra precautions this year to safeguard patients and staff from COVID-19. Staggering appointment times aids with social distancing. All patients are screened prior to appointments and upon arrival. Staff are wearing masks and gloves with all patients. And equipment and treatment areas are cleaned before and after each patient.

Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems, including heart attacks and coronary artery bypass graft surgery, and pulmonary problems including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and respiratory symptoms recover faster and live healthier.

Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.

To earn accreditation, the St. Luke’s North cardiac rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.

In 2018, AACVPR moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements that represent more meaningful outcomes. Therefore, AACVPR-certified programs, such as the program at St. Luke’s North, are leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high quality patient care. AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.

To learn more about Saint Luke’s cardiac rehabilitation program, visit saintlukeskc.org/cardiac-rehabilitation.