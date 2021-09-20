KEARNEY — As the annual Jesse James Festival in Kearney continued for its last day elsewhere in the city, Kearney police and deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday, Sept. 19 to reports of an armed man firing rounds from his yard in the 500 block of Crestridge.

According to law enforcement reports, the man was armed with a rifle and handgun and barricaded himself in his residence.

Around 3 p.m., Kearney police requested backup from Clay County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Tactics and Response team.

“STAR team members were informed the 41-year-old armed man was under the influence of narcotics. They set up a perimeter around his home. A sheriff’s office negotiator engaged the man in dialog,” states a sheriff’s office release.

The standoff last about three hours, said Clay County Sheriff's Office PR Manager Sarah Boyd. After which time, Boyd said the female negotiator convinced the suspect, Seth Johnson, 41, of 503 Crestridge Drive, to exit the residence without incident.

“STAR Team members took him safely into custody without incident. They transported him to the Clay County Detention Center. Shell casings were recovered in the yard," states a sheriff's office release.

No injuries to the suspect, law enforcement or neighbors were reported.

On Monday, Sept. 20, Kearney Mayor Randy Pogue took to social media to thank law enforcement for handling a dangerous situation that could have ended far worse.

"I have passed along my appreciation to Chief (Tom) Carey of KPD, Sheriff (Will) Akin of Clay County and all the men and woman of each department. The peaceful outcome for everyone involved was the best outcome," he wrote on Facebook Monday.

As of Monday, Johnson has been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated. According to jail records, he remains in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty in lieu of $20,000 bond.