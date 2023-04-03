Standoff suspect dies from apparent suicide

Around the perimeter of the residence in the 400 block of Northeast 75th Terrace in Gladstone, members of the Clay County sheriff's office tactical unit along with Gladstone police and other members of law enforcement could been seen Monday.
Members of the Clay County Sheriff's Office tactical response team in full gear were on scene, approaching the residence from a nearby hardware store parking lot. Once inside the house, officers located a deceased 42-year-old man who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office Special Tactics and Response Team was requested and responded to the scene. Armed team members in full gear could be seen approaching the house from the nearby hardware store parking lot.
GLADSTONE — What started as an armed domestic disturbance call in the 400 block of Northeast 75th Terrace near North Oak Trafficway in Gladstone Monday, April 3, turned into a standoff between law enforcement and a man who allegedly barricaded himself in the house.
Gladstone officers responded to the disturbance call around 1:30 p.m. The standoff lead law enforcement to close Northeast 75th.
“On officers’ arrival, the female victim exited the residence and the lone, armed suspect remained inside,” Gladstone Police Capt. Karl Burris said.
At the scene, officers with Gladstone Police, Clay and Platte County sheriff’s office tactical/SWAT team members and Gladstone emergency management personnel could be seen. K-9 units were on the ground and a Clay County sheriff’s deputy in tactical gear was on the roof of a nearby hardware store.
At scene, @SheriffClayCo deputies and Gladstone officers using loud speaker to yell commands toward residence near busy intersection of NE 75TH and North Oak Trafficway. NE 75TH closed to traffic. Possible armed suspect barricaded in residence. pic.twitter.com/7VyoMVNxVH
After hours at the scene using loud speakers with law enforcement shouting for the suspect to "come out of the house with his hands above his head," the suspect still had not come out of the house. This prompted officers to have the power cut and enter the residence.
“The Clay County Sheriff’s Office Special Tactics and Response Team was requested and responded to the scene along with several other agencies. After several hours, officers entered the home and found the suspect, a 42-year-old Gladstone resident, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted wound,” said Burris in a release to media Monday night.
What led to the initial argument inside the house and the suspect’s identity have not been released. It is also unclear if police have responded to domestic complaints at the residence previously.
“No further information on the deceased will be released pending notification of all relatives. Detectives continue to investigate the death and the initial call for service,” said Burris.
More details on this developing story will be released as they become available.
