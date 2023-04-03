GLADSTONE — What started as an armed domestic disturbance call in the 400 block of Northeast 75th Terrace near North Oak Trafficway in Gladstone Monday, April 3, turned into a standoff between law enforcement and a man who allegedly barricaded himself in the house.

Gladstone officers responded to the disturbance call around 1:30 p.m. The standoff lead law enforcement to close Northeast 75th.

Standoff suspect dies from apparent suicide

Around the perimeter of the residence in the 400 block of Northeast 75th Terrace in Gladstone, members of the Clay County sheriff's office tactical unit along with Gladstone police and other members of law enforcement could been seen Monday.
Members of the Clay County Sheriff's Office tactical response team in full gear were on scene, approaching the residence from a nearby hardware store parking lot. Once inside the house, officers located a deceased 42-year-old man who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office Special Tactics and Response Team was requested and responded to the scene. Armed team members in full gear could be seen approaching the house from the nearby hardware store parking lot.

