SMITHVILLE — A citizen-petitioned state audit of Smithville School District is underway, State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced Wednesday, Feb. 24. The audit is one of two school district audits announced by the state auditor Wednesday. The other is of the Marshall School District.

“The petition audit process allows citizens to demonstrate that they want to be engaged in ensuring government accountability at all levels,” Galloway said. “The petitioners can be certain we will take their concerns seriously as we complete independent and thorough reviews of the operations and finances of both these school districts.”

Under Missouri law, the State Auditor’s office may audit a political subdivision of the state, including a school district, if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit.

The petition audit from residents of the Smithville School District required 750 signatures.

Individuals who want to provide information in the audit can contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling (800) 347-8597.

More details on this developing story will be published as they become available.