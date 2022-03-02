CLAY COUNTY — Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway gave the Clay County Commission a "poor" audit rating, the lowest possible, citing years of mismanagement by former county leaders.

“Two former county commissioners actively worked to prevent taxpayers from seeing how their money was being spent, not only by trying to impede this audit, but by regularly conducting public business outside public view. I appreciate the cooperation of the current commission in bringing this audit to completion and their willingness to implement our recommendations,” Galloway said in a statement.

The two former county commissioners referenced in the audit are Gene Owen, who served as Western District commissioner; and Luann Ridgeway, who served as Eastern District commissioner. Jerry Nolte, current presiding commissioner, also served during Ridgeway’s and Owens’ tenures, but was often outvoted on county issues by the associate commissioners.

Annex

The more than 160-page audit criticized Ridgeway and Owen’s issuance of nearly $50 million in certificates of participation for infrastructure and other county improvements. The audit noted COPs often cost more to repay and don’t require approval by county voters.

Nearly $20 million worth of the funds were earmarked for a new county Annex that neither taxpayers nor other county officeholders wanted. Throughout the process, Nolte and frustrated taxpayers questioned whether the new building was necessary and protested the secrecy of the commission’s efforts.

The audit concluded there were few or no documents to explain how the county went about business related to the Annex project.

Auditors from Galloway’s office found $2.8 million that cannot be recouped for the now defunct project, and noted Owen was single-handedly allowed to approve millions more for contracts associated with the Annex. Owen, who did not seek reelection after his last term and was replaced by Jon Carpenter in 2021, approved more than $12 million in contracts for the Annex, which auditors said led to “a loss in transparency.”

Megan Thompson replaced Ridgeway, who also did not seek reelection, in 2021.

Employee expenses

According to the audit, the former County Commission also approved employment contracts — for former County Administrator Dean Brookshier and three assistant administrators, Nicole Brown, Brad Garrett and Laurie Portwood — that automatically renewed and included generous severance payments.

In addition, former commissioners executed separation agreements with each of those employees upon their resignation that provided additional severance benefits beyond the benefits outlined in the employment agreements.

“In the separation agreements with the county administrator, assistant administrators and three other employees, the commission acknowledged that the employees had legal claims against the county. The former county commission agreed in closed meetings to provide the employees $315,363 in total settlement funds in addition to the $319,937 severance pay,” states an auditor’s office release.

The former commission also executed lease agreements with five county employees for rent-free county housing for as long as they were employed by Clay County in exchange for on-call services.

“The county had no policy authorizing such rentals to employees or establishing any guidelines about the process, and the county did not report the value of the rent-free housing fringe benefit to the IRS on the employees' W-2 forms,” states the auditor’s office release.

By not properly reporting the value of fringe benefits on employee W-2 forms, the county could potentially be subject to IRS penalties.

Galloway called the housing agreements and many actions by former county leaders “very unusual.”

“This is not something we typically see,” she said.

State auditors also determined county officials made other questionable and potentially unnecessary purchases like $5,000 on food for five social events. Other costs for receptions and employee appreciation events totaled more than $4,000 in expenses.

“County officials provided no explanation of how any of the events benefited the county,” according to the audit.

Sunshine Law violations

Galloway’s office also found the former commission regularly did not comply with the Sunshine Law regarding closed meetings and preservation of closed meeting minutes.

In December 2017, the former County Commission eliminated public comments at regular commission meetings by removing that agenda item and replacing it with a public comment period held one Friday per month. Commissioners were not required to attend those meetings or expected to respond to citizens if they did.

Ridgeway and Owen supported lawsuits against Galloway's office to stall the audit, spending millions of taxpayer dollars on high-priced legal teams in the process. In 2020, a Missouri judge ordered the county to comply with subpoenas issued by Galloway’s office for records and testimony. The audit stated county officials began answering outstanding questions in December of that year, mere weeks before the departure of Ridgeway and Owen and appointed county staff.

"Full access to county records was only provided after two new county commissioners (Carpenter and Thompson) took office in 2021," Galloway said in the audit. "As a result, delays occurred in completing the audit."

Galloway was in Clay County Commission meeting chambers on the Liberty Square Wednesday, March 2, to discuss her office’s findings. She said while subpoenas issued by office were enforced by a judge on the former commission and county employees and records and testimony previously sought were ultimately provided, there were some records not recovered.

“There were several meeting minutes that could not be produced in their original form — the unredacted minutes, or some that where not able to be located at all. That certainly is concerning,” she said.

While her office found numerous examples of county mismanagement and questionable behavior, Galloway's office is not pursing law enforcement recourse, meaning ultimately, no one is expected to go to jail.

“We did not find anything that rose to the level of criminal activity,” Galloway told reporters Wednesday.

“In this instance, accountability came through the election process,” she said, referring to the election of Carpenter and Thompson and the exodus of previous county administrators and senior staffers. “The citizens went a step further and passed a constitutional charter change in this county. So, many of the problems we found along the way, and that the public found along this way because of the petition process, have been addressed through the ballot box.”

When asked by reporters if she felt defeated by the county audit process, she said "defeat" is not the way to accurately frame it.

“Is there anger? Yes. Is there frustration? Yes. Do I understand why citizens were so mad and fed up that they went through this petition process that they proposed a county charter form of government? I absolutely understand all of that and sympathize and empathize with that,” she said.

Response to audit

Nolte, Carpenter and Thompson, who all were in favor of the audit and stopped roadblocks against it once Carpenter and Thompson took office in 2021, said it’s a "new day" in Clay County. They thanked the public for allowing them to serve and for being vigilant in making sure county leaders were held accountable and transparency was brought back to county operations.

“This is truly a new chapter and we owe that debt of gratitude to the citizens and the people of Clay County,” said Nolte.

Thompson, who ran on a campaign of ending corruption and wasteful spending, said people should take note that you can only "hide from educated and motivated citizens for so long."

“None of this would have been possible without community leaders and everyday citizens standing up to a corrupt commission,” she said of the audit’s completion that was four years in the making.

Since new commissioners took office, not only have they ended the Annex project and related spending, but ended contracts with high-priced legal firms, cut out golden parachute deals for county employees, brought back public comment to meetings, have begun holding more meetings at times citizens can attend and began livestreaming meetings, adding to transparency.

“We have implemented changes that I think are going to make a legitimate and significant difference for years to come,” said Carpenter.

