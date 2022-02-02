With the 2022 General Assembly underway in Jefferson City, locally elected members of the House and Senate discussed with the Courier-Tribune their goals for the session along with what they believe will be challenges for the season. Rep. Chris Brown, a Republican representing District 16 that serves Kansas City, refused to comment. House District 12 While Rep. Josh Hurlbert, a Republican representing House District 12 that includes Smithville and Kearney, has filed several bills to start the session, his top three legislative priorities focus on homeschooled children, costs associated with access to electronic library books and the Safe Schools Act. “Most important will be probably be the homeschool extracurricular activity bill (House Bill 2369), which is similar to the one I filed last year,” he said. Specifically, the bill, if passed, would allow homeschoolers to participate in any event or activity offered by the school district in which the student resides. “Right now, as it stands, about 11% of our population is homeschooling. They are taxpayers just like everyone of us, and right now they do not have access to school extracurriculars here in Missouri unless they decide to start taking public school classes,” Hurlbert said. “This bill would allow them access to being a part of the student community in their town.” Last year, Hulbert’s similar effort did not make it across the finish line. “In committee last year, one of the things some folks had some issues with it was it had a penalty provision in the bill that if a school district was not abiding by the law that they would get no funding from the state of Missouri. I have stricken that out of this bill,” he said, indicating he hopes the change will help get the bill passed this time around. “There is no penalty provision in this bill at all.” Another legislative priority for Hurlbert relates to a bill heard in session last week. “That’s a library e-content bill,” he said. House Bill 2210 would create provisions relating to the licensing of electronic literary products, making fees charged of library systems similar to those charged to the general public. “There are some publishers that are charging — the example I saw from the Congressional Research Service was an $84 fee to get an e-book that, on average, costs the everyday consumer $14. We have some publishers that are jacking up rates on libraries or limiting their access to their products for e-books,” said the District 12 representative. If passed, the bill would take effect later this year. Another priority dealing with education for Hurlbert is a Safe Schools Act amendment, House Bill 2213. The bill’s introduction reads, “Currently, any instance when any person is believed to have committed an act which if committed by an adult would be assault in the first, second or, third degree sexual assault, or deviate sexual assault against a pupil or school employee, while on school property, the principal shall immediately report such incident to the appropriate local law enforcement agency and to the superintendent. This bill adds an act which if committed by an adult would be assault in the fourth degree.” “We had an issue in the Smithville School District where a threat was made against another student that was then not reported to police until much after the fact because there is a loophole in the law that was created when we updated the criminal code in 2014. The Safe Schools Act was not updated to reflect that we now have a fourth level of assault,” Hurlbert said. “I’ve been working with local law enforcement to try and clean this language up so we don’t have a situation where schools are deciding on what should and shouldn’t be reported. It should just be reported and let law enforcement do what they’re trained to do.” As to the challenges he believes the Assembly will face this session, Hurlbert said one is the fact it’s an election year. “It seems we have half the body running for some other job, so just trying to manage the competition interests when some of these members are running against each other is a heavy lift,” he said. “The other thing is the other half of the building. The Senate is extremely fractured right now and divided along personality fights.” The answer to these divisions, Hurlbert said is the House “being the adults in the room.” “And pass what the state needs us to pass to help Missourians.” One fractured debate sucking up a lot of time, according to Hurlbert and other House members, is congressional redistricting. The Missouri House passed a congressional redistricting map that would keep the state’s current congressional makeup, with six Republican seats and two Democratic ones. Representatives voted 86-67 to pass the map, with some Republicans joining all Democrats in voting against the bill. The Senate is still working to create its proposed version. The likeliest changes would appear to be to the 2nd Congressional District, which is represented by Republican Ann Wagner and currently contains parts of St. Louis and St. Charles counties. Changes to the 3rd District, which includes Jefferson and Franklin counties, are also a possibility. According to St. Louis NPR, some members of the caucus spent around five hours last week speaking against the map on the Senate floor, including advocating for a 7-1 majority Republican map. For that to occur, the 5th District containing the Kansas City area would likely have to be split. “I voted in favor of the 6-2 map that passed the House. I think that would be the best representation of Missouri that keeps it within Constitutional guidelines and out of issues with the Civil Rights Act as well,” said Hurlbert, whose district will be one of the most impacted once redistricting is complete. “I have concerns with how a 7-1 map will be governed. You’re trying to divide Kansas City up and have the Power and Light District in the same congressional district as Eagleville or the Plaza in the same congressional district as Branson.” The Senate map, if approved, Hurlbert said, would go against the will of the people. “We spent all of two years ago … successfully passing Cleaner Missouri because we were worried about Democrats appointing someone to draw our state House and Senate lines and gerrymandering it. Well, you can’t go through that whole process and campaign and then do the exact same thing. I think keeping the 6-2 map was the best course of action for Missouri.” Hurlbert said regardless of how districts are redrawn, the constituency he represents will change. “My district that was Kearney, Smithville and Platte City is now going to be Smithville and then north into Clinton County- Holt, Lathrop, Gower, Plattsburg — so things are going to be changing on my frontage of who I represent, but that’s what happens every 10 years. I’m looking forward to continuing to serve in the legislature.” District 15 Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, who serves District 15 including Gladstone, has been appointed to the budget committee as well as the committees for children and families, elementary and secondary education and the subcommittee on appropriations-general administration. “Education is some of the biggest focus right now,” she said. Several representatives are attempting to put forth a Parents Bill of Rights, said Nurrenbern, which she believes will undermine public education. “I was a teacher and I always appreciated when parents would reach out so that we worked together for the better outcome, but not when every piece of curricula would have to be reviewed,” she said. “It would tie the hands of educators.” Her prefiled bills include changing the taxation of feminine hygiene products and diapers. “In real life, these are essentials that don’t fall into the category of needs or wants,” she said. “For many, it would make living more affordable. I have some bipartisan support, but there are those who worry about the taxes generated for the general revenue. Yeah, it makes sense to keep these high and offer tax cuts to large corporations.” While she has prefiled a handful of bills, Nurrenbern continues to work on two bills that she wants to get across the May goal line. She wants to reduce property tax increases for seniors who are hit by school district levies and bond issues. The Democrat is also focused on a multi-pronged bill that would improve the state minimum for teacher salaries. “We have some rural school districts paying the state minimum of $25,000,” she said. “That is not offering them respect. Neither are the salaries of those working close to students — those paraprofessionals, bus drivers, lunch room personnel. This teacher pay plan would require support from both sides of the aisle as well adding a funding mechanism to the Foundation Formula. It would be about salaries, support and retention.” Senate District 17 State Sen. Lauren Arthur, who as a Democrat serves District 17, covering Gladstone, North Kansas City, Pleasant Valley and Liberty, is pushing similar bills to Nurrenbern regarding education. Senate Bill 1076 “modifies provisions regarding literacy and reading instruction.” Under this act, the Missouri Advisory Board for Educator Preparation would include at least three active elementary or secondary classroom teachers and at least three faculty members within approved educator preparation programs. The MABEP would hold regular meetings that allow members to share needs and concerns and plan strategies to enhance teacher preparation. If passed, the bill would include reading success plans that “provide all parents and guardians of students with a plan that includes suggestions for regular parent-guided home reading.” “The women of the Senate wrote a book,” Arthur said. “We published a children’s book. We talked about running for office and the importance of literacy. This was an effort from Republicans and Democrats.” Another bill Arthur seeks to cross the finish line is SB 748, which “provides a process for a person subject to a conservatorship, a person subject to a guardianship, or a concerned person, as defined in the act, to file a grievance with the court when there is reasonable belief that the guardian or conservator is breaching their duty or is otherwise acting in a manner inconsistent with the law on guardianship or conservatorship.” “I believe it will aid in how a person is treated,” she said. Another bill she filed, SB 814, would cap insulin at $30 for a monthly supply. Arthur said this life-saving drug has increased by 400% in the last few years and she aims to bring those costs down. “We also have billions in federal dollars that need to be invested for the long-term benefit of the state. Some of those proposed areas are on higher education campuses and increasing state employee pay,” she said. House District 17 Rep. Mark Ellebracht, whose House District 17 seat covers Liberty, Pleasant Valley, Kansas City and Claycomo, prefiled 50 bills. Many are bills brought back by the Democrat are from previous sessions. “I’m getting one or two passed in a session, which is pretty good for a member of the minority party,” he explained. “I am continuing to refile these bills because I believe they are needed, plain and simple.” As an example, HB 185 is an ethics bill that “creates new provisions relating to the funding of inaugural activities.” “It’s a bit of a shell game,” he said. “Statewide officeholders can have separate inaugural funds and they can get large undisclosed contributions and that doesn’t lend itself to the transparency of the Democratic process.” Another bill he is bring back is HB 188, which if passed, “requires the placement of Automated External Defibrillators and staff trained in the operation of such devices on passenger trains, cabooses, locomotive units capable of independent operation, and motorized on-track work equipment used in railroad.” Ellebracht said a constituent approached him with this need after her husband passed away. Ellebracht’s responsibilities at the House have increased as he is the ranking minority member on three committees: insurance, judiciary and the special committee on litigation reform. He is also on the joint committee for the justice system and the special committee on government oversight. “My goal is to help shape positive public policy,” he said. “The speaker and those who make these appointments trusted me with some responsibilities. Hopefully we can get something done. I’m going to do my job and hope to see the Senate get settled. If they don’t, we will pass only the budget. I want to see meaningful public policy.” House District 38 For Rep. Doug Richey, who serves House District 38 including Excelsior Springs and near Kearney and Liberty, priorities for the session include Kansas City police funding and a Parents Bill of Rights. House Bill 1994, which was referred to the Rules-Legislative Oversight Committee that includes Richey this week, would increase the requirement of Kansas City’s general revenue funds for city police from 1/5 to 1/4. If approved, the bill includes an emergency clause to take immediate effect. A companion piece is working its way through the Senate. “(It would) put something on the ballot to identify and give Missourians the opportunity to weigh in terms of acknowledging that if there are times where a municipality is involved in an effort to defund police, that the state can step in and require a minimum funding requirement,” said the Republican representative of the companion bill. “In (the Hancock Amendment), there is a prohibition on any new funding efforts that would involve an unfunded mandate. We believe the language we have currently on the statutory side is not creating a new, unfunded mandate, but just to be careful, we are including that bill as well.” Locally, Richey said the issue is very important given what happened in Kansas City with attempts to change funding for police. “The Northland has been hit negatively, and would have (more) been so if the courts did not rule the way they did. Police funding in (Kansas City) would have been effected by the mayor’s efforts last May,” he said. Another legislative priority for Richey that would have far-reaching implications and has Democrats and some education experts on edge is the Parents Bill of Rights. It along with a similar bill, House Bill 1474, have garnered record-topping heaps of testimony in a House committee hearing. If passed, it would require school districts to adopt a policy to promote parental involvement with detailed procedures as outlined in the bill including procedures for objection to instructional materials and for parental withdrawal from health education courses relating to human sexuality and sexually transmitted diseases. This bill contains an emergency clause and penalty provisions. The bill would also establish the “Missouri Education Transparency and Accountability Portal,” which would consist of an internet-based tool to give access to every school district’s curriculum, source materials and professional development materials. The legislation is touted by conservative opponents of critical race theory. According to Education Week, Critical Race Theory is an academic concept more than 40 years old. The core idea is that race is a social construct and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also embedded in legal systems and policies. “The basic tenets of critical race theory, or CRT, emerged out of a framework for legal analysis in the late 1970s and early 1980s created by legal scholars,” states Education Week’s site, edweek.org. Some educators have concerns that these bills are redundant and could take away power from local communities. Information about school curriculum and extracurricular activities are generally available on school websites, according to Mark Jones, communications director for the Missouri chapter of the National Education Association. Other Opponents say some of the bills’ provisions are an attack on educational liberties students should have, that the bills can be construed as further attempts to oppress or marginalize minority populations further leading to societal divisions, and legislation aimed at CRT is unneeded as CRT is not taught in Northland schools. Richey said he thinks clarity is needed surrounding CRT principles because while CRT specifically as a curriculum may not be taught in public K-12 schools including in the Northland, but “critical pedagogy” is. Some of these concepts may be lumped into K-12 education under the guise of discussions on diversity, equity and inclusion. “The concepts and conclusions of Critical Race Theory, as they are broadly understood, are being deployed in classrooms,” he said. “It is true to say some teachers in Missouri are utilizing CRT without ever cracking open a book that has a title, ‘Critical Race Theory and You.’” Richey said critical race theorists are blurring lines between DEI concepts and CRT by co-opting language utilized by educators teaching DEI and social-emotional learning so that parents cannot distinguish between them. “This is the problem,” he said. “DEI in its early iterations was really kind of focused on how do we overcome the learning disparities between students who have no learning disabilities and those who are, let’s say autistic. ... No one has a problem with that effort. But, what has happened over time, is critical theorists, those who are wanting to deploy critical pedagogy in the classroom, have identified the fact that the language is identical.” The blurred line, Richey said, is dangerous. “Because now we have confusion in terms of determining is this DEI, the helpful version, or is this the DEI that is the very divisive, problematic version that teaches white kids that because of their whiteness they are inherently racist and collectively guilty for the sins of the past.” Richey’s bill is scheduled for a House hearing with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to House records.

