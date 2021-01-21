As state leaders made their return this month to Jefferson City to open the new session of the General Assembly, the Courier-Tribune spoke with members of the House and Senate from around the Northland to learn about legislation prefilled and goals legislators have for the session that may impact those in the local community.

Rep. Mark Ellebracht, District 17

Democrat Rep. Mark Ellebracht of District 17, which covers parts of Clay County including parts of Liberty and Kansas City, prefiled more than 30 bills, starting in early December.

“I prefiled them because any legislation that really stands a chance of being passed needs to be prefiled so that other members and committee chairs have the opportunity to review and get input on them,” Ellebracht explained. “I have filed more bills by more than a narrow margin than any other legislator because I take the suggestions that constituents send to me very seriously and this is the best way to at least get our ideas talked about in the Capitol. As for my priorities, we still have a lot of work to do on the Economic Development Committee in getting folks back to work after the pandemic, which is going to take up quite a bit of my focus.”

Among the many prefiled bills, Ellebracht said his favorite proposals include House Bill 186, which gives the prosecuting attorney of a county the ability to request a state audit if the prosecutor determines that probable cause exists to file charges against a public official in their jurisdiction. He explained that this would, if it becomes law, affect county and municipal officials.

“I also like HB 197 which requires that any call center placing calls or receiving calls to Missouri residents must be physically within the United States. And finally, my (House Joint Resolution) 7 which would freeze a person's real property tax rate once they turn 70 years old. Real property taxes are the same, every single year, once a person turns 70, so one will not see large unexpected increases on property taxes and it allows for people to stay in their homes and provides stability and predictability to real estate taxes,” Ellebracht said.

Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, District 15

Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern District 15, a Democrat representing Gladstone, did not prefile any legislation ahead of her freshman term in office as she was still a teacher until winter break began last month.

“I'm working with House research now to draft a bill to allow campaign funds to be used for child care. High child care costs are such a prohibitive barrier for people running for office and serving,” she said. “I also plan to offer legislation for no-excuse early voting and I'm working on some others. Also, I'm hoping to serve on the budget committee, but am still waiting to hear on assignments. Obviously, it is going to be an incredibly challenging year as far as the budget goes.”

The newly elected representative hopes to see top issues for the 2021 session include COVID-19 recovery, fully funding the existing education formula and implementing and funding Medicaid expansion.

Rep. Chris Brown, District 16

Rep. Chris Brown of District 16, which covers an area around Liberty in Kansas City, is another new state representative elected to his first term in November. He did not prefile bills ahead of the session, but is planning on co-sponsoring a bill dealing with law enforcement and education.

"My goals as a freshman within the General Assembly are to learn as much as possible and form relationships with fellow House members that hopefully, in time, will help with some long range legislative goals,” he said.

Dan Hegeman, District 12

Returning Sen. Dan Hegeman of District 12, representing northwest Missouri including parts of Kearney and Holt, has the first three numbered Senate bills. The bills include extending the sunset on some health care provider federal reimbursement allowances, modifying provisions related to the Missouri Works program and modifying provisions related to low-income housing tax credits.

Hegeman, a Republican, also introduced legislation to examine elections and prosecution of election offenses.

He also has SB 325, which requires all public advertisements, notices, orders of publication and legal publications required by law or directed by the court to be published in a newspaper to additionally be posted on a website established and maintained by at least a majority of the newspapers whose principal place of business is in Missouri.

Most of Hegeman's time in the session will be taken up with the budget as he is the appropriations committee chair.

Sen. Lauren Arthur, District 17

Returning Democratic Sen. Lauren Arthur of District 17, which includes parts of Liberty and Gladstone, prefiled several bills ahead of the legislative session.

“My goals will be supporting and developing innovation in public schools, adding protections for Missouri workers and families and reforming our taxation system,” she said.

As a vast majority of Missouri students attend public schools, Arthur, a former teacher, said public education is important.

“Missouri's future depends on cultivating and preparing this workforce. One of the most exciting developments across the country has been the embrace of competency-based education. I am proud to sponsor legislation that pushes for competency-based innovation,” Arthur said.

Arthur added one of her goals she shares with colleagues on both sides of the aisle is passing of a “Wayfair” bill, which would allow Missouri to collect sales taxes on out-of-state sellers conducting commerce online.

“This is especially needed as Missouri faces a potentially dire fiscal situation. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has stymied economic activity and depressed state revenues. Not only will Wayfair help address our falling revenues and therefore prevent further cuts into necessary services, it would even the playing field for Missouri's brick-and-mortar stores,” she said.

In the area of education reform, Arthur is working on Senate Bills 33, 34, 111 and 285. The competency-based education bill is 33. Senate Bill 34 deals with expedited high school degrees. This bill would establish the Show Me Success Diploma Program, which provides a quicker pathway for students to graduate from high school. Students who earn this expedited high school degree will also have their share of state, local and federal funding deposited into a MOST 529 college savings plan to use for post-secondary education.

Senate Bill 285 would create innovation zones where schools may apply for exemptions to certain state statutes and regulatory requirements.

“These innovation waivers will lead to exciting new forms of teaching by our teachers and learning by our students, all while protecting quality public education,” Arthur said.

Senate Bill 111 is a salary history inquiry ban. The bill would make it illegal for employers to pay different wages to men and women for the same work. Arthur said it is needed as a pay gap exists.

“For minority women, the pay gap is even more severe. This bill bans salary history requirements for employment, which will help put a stop to the persistent gap,” she said.

Arthur has also prefiled SB 165, which would require children to be at least 8 years old before being a passenger on a motorcycle.