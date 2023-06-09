KANSAS CITY NORTH — State Sen. Lauren Arthur got to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime moment to be invited to the White House with the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, June 5.

Arthur serves as the Missouri District 17 senator, which covers the bulk of Clay County. 

State senator journeys to DC with Kansas City Chiefs

State Sen. Lauren Arthur takes a picture of the Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, with President Joe Biden Monday, June 5.

Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.