State senator journeys to DC with Kansas City Chiefs

State Sen. Lauren Arthur, who represents a bulk of Clay County, got to spend a few minutes with President Joe Biden on Monday, June 5. She was invited to the White House as part of the Kansas City delegation for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Submitted Photo/Sen. Lauren Arthur
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was also part of the local group to go to the White House with the Chiefs and got to chat with the president.
KANSAS CITY NORTH — State Sen. Lauren Arthur got to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime moment to be invited to the White House with the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, June 5.
Arthur serves as the Missouri District 17 senator, which covers the bulk of Clay County.
“I honestly don’t know how I got the invitation,” she said. “It was such an amazing opportunity. Perhaps the White House staff saw all my Tweets about my hometown football team. However, that’s just my speculation.”
While Arthur isn’t sure how the invitation happened, she jumped at the opportunity to visit the White House and watch her hometown Super Bowl champs honored.
Arthur said she is a huge Chiefs fan and the chance to see their interaction with President Joe Biden was incredible.
“I respect the office of the presidency and it was an honor to attend,” she said. “It was such a huge opportunity and so special. I just took it all in. It was also being part of that history with the Chiefs. The chance to help represent Kansas City was the honor of a lifetime.”
Arthur said she was starstruck as she was able to chat with Biden for a few minutes.
“He was so gracious,” she said. “I’m this kid from Kansas City again. I remember visiting D.C. as a kid and that helped fuel my love of the country and my desire to serve. I can’t even describe all of it, but it’s a day I’ll never forget.”
Another local community leader, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, was also part of the local group to go and got to chat with the president.
"Always great to be at the White House. A lifelong memory to see the Chiefs celebrated there. Congrats to all in Chiefs Kingdom," he wrote on Twitter after the visit.
