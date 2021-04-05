In partnership with Sallie Mae and the MOST 529 Education Plan, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will host a webinar focused on providing information about saving for higher education and finding scholarship opportunities. "How to Find Free Money and Save for College" will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.

“Helping Missourians make financial decisions that won’t leave them with burdensome debt down the road is a priority for me as Treasurer—especially during Financial Literacy Month,” Fitzpatrick said. “Paying for higher education, whether trade school or a two or four-year college, can be a challenge for Missouri students and families. This virtual event will walk students and families through available resources and tools and hopefully leave them with a better understanding of how to plan and pay for higher education.”

The free virtual event will feature speakers from Sallie Mae, a nationwide consumer banking institution specializing in private student loans, and MOST, Missouri’s 529 Education Plan.

Those who wish to participate can register at https://ascensus.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MEYpMEXNQRW4sh7CncfVmQ.