Callers in Missouri, 34 other states and one U.S. territory must now use the full 10-digit phone number of the person they are trying to call. The Federal Communications Commission implemented its mandatory 10-dialing change on Sunday, Oct. 24.

People living in 816, 660, 417 and 314 area codes will have to dial 10 digits for local calls to go through, including ones made in their own area code. If calls are not completed with 10 digits, a recording will say the call cannot be completed as dialed.

The 10-digit dialing system is necessary to help people call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s new three-digit number. In July, the FCC approved 988 as the number to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors. It works similar to dialing 911.

Many existing numbers in area codes across the country begin with 988, and the number could be mistakenly dialed by someone trying to enter a seven-digit number. To prevent that, the FCC is requiring area codes to be entered in places where these “988” phone numbers exist.

During the transition, those who need help should continue to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK) and through online chats. Veterans and service members may reach the Veterans Crisis Line by pressing "1" after dialing, chatting online at www.veteranscrisisline.net, or texting 838255.