Census more important than ever, governor says

While taking part in the 2020 Census may not currently be at the top of citizens' list of to-dos, responses to the 2020 census are more important than ever, states a release from the Missouri governor's office.

"The emergency funding Missouri is receiving for the COVID-19 pandemic is allotted to the state based on census population data. In order to be adequately funded, Missouri must first be adequately counted," states the release.

Missourians are responding at a higher rate than the rest of the country. To date, 40.5% of Missouri households have responded to the census, compared to a national response rate of 38.4%, but the state can do even better, states the release.

“People in Missouri ask me what they can do to assist during this COVID-19 crisis,” said Gov. Mike Parson, "one of the easiest things people can do to help is to make sure they respond to the 2020 census.”

This year, the census website, My2020Census.gov, offers those participating the opportunity to respond online. Missourians who do not wish to respond online can respond by phone. The Census Bureau will send a mail-in form to those who fail to respond by internet or phone.

“It’s really easy to respond,” Parson said. “We really need the city of St. Louis and our rural counties to show up by any means possible: internet, phone or mail.”