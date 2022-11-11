featured top story Driver examination stations close statewide for holidays Nov 11, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Driver examination stations will be closed for Veterans Day and Thanksgiving. Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Missouri State Highway Patrol will close the driver examination stations throughout the state for holiday observances.In observance of Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, the stations will be closed. Normal operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 14.For Thanksgiving, the exam stations will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25. Normal operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 28. More from this section Republicans dominate in local elections Democrat Tracy McCreery beats Republican George Hruza in St. Louis County After failed U.S. Senate bid, Hartzler reflects on career Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Kearney student-equestrians earn riding awards Driver examination stations close statewide for holidays Recruit Jaden Rashada flips from Miami to Florida Gareth Southgate: England will speak up about human rights at World Cup Tyson Fury lives in a madhouse with six kids and a dog Health Highlights: Nov. 11, 2022 Midterms Breathe New Life Into Biden Unbeaten Eagles eye long-term goals, seek sweep of Commanders Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLawson, Wolcott face off for county commission eastern at-large seat2 vie for top county commission seatToddler killed as driver backs truck up in SmithvilleJamison, Withington compete for western at-large county commissioner spotProp A passes in Clay County3 arrested after police chase in KearneyDuffett, Johnson on ballot for county eastern seat 2Jewell's Hanson makes comeback for highly anticipated seasonLiberty North's masterclass defense leads to district championshipDid ‘SEAL Team’ Just Kill Off [Spoiler]? EP Explains That Shocking Ending Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Nov 11 Living Proof Live With Beth Moore Fri, Nov 11, 2022 Nov 12 Living Proof Live With Beth Moore Sat, Nov 12, 2022 Nov 26 Winter Wonderland Extravaganza Sat, Nov 26, 2022
