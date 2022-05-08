The Missouri State Highway Patrol will close driver examination stations throughout the state on the following dates:
• Monday, May 9 in observance of Truman Day; normal operations will resume on Tuesday, May 10; and
• Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day; normal operations will resume on Tuesday, May 31.
For more news, follow the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Twitter @MSHPTrooperGHQ.
