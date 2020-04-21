Financial Literacy Month sparks resource portal on state treasurer website

JEFFERSON CITY — Kicking off Financial Literacy Month, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announces the addition of new resources on the Financial Literacy Portal focused on lessons parents can use to engage children while they are home from school, according to a press release.

The new Parents-as-Teachers section features a variety of activities ranging from children’s books that talk about financial issues including guides for talking about the stories, interactive lessons for elementary school children and high school students, as well as online games for different age groups on the treasurer website, treasurer.mo.gov/financial-literacy/Default.

The new section also includes links to resources for students to start thinking about career paths, how to get started on that path and how to pay for the necessary training.

The Portal also includes a new activity: Flat Treasurer Fitzpatrick. Parents are encouraged to print the worksheet and have children color in the illustration, cut it out and take pictures with Flat Treasurer Fitzpatrick while children are participating in financial literacy activities.

The treasurer's office hopes sharing pictures on social media will encourage other families to participate in the activities and start thinking about financial literacy.

“As we all navigate the unusual circumstances brought on by COVID-19, I want to encourage parents and guardians to take the opportunity to talk to their children about financial literacy,” Fitzpatrick said. “Here in Missouri, and across the country, many individuals are not saving for the future. It’s important to start conversations about the need for saving, planning and understanding personal financial health early to ensure good habits long-term."