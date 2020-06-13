Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday, June 12, his appointment of Mike Snider of Liberty to the Missouri 911 Service Board.

Snider currently serves as the fire chief and emergency management director for the Lee’s Summit Fire Department. Previously, Snider served with the Liberty Fire Department from 1998 to 2019, serving as fire chief from 2011 to 2019.

Snider is president of Heart of America Fire Chiefs, vice president of the Missouri Association of Fire Chiefs and vice chair of the Missouri Fire Service Alliance. He is also active within his local community, previously serving as a member of the Liberty School District Foundation.

Snider holds a paramedic certification from Grand River Vocational School, an Associate of Applied Science degree in fire service management from Metropolitan Community College and a Bachelor of Arts degree in management and human resources from MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas.