Due to stronger economic projections in Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson released the remaining $280,783,940 in Fiscal Year 2021 restricted funds back into the state's budget.
At the beginning of the pandemic, approximately $438 million in spending was restricted to ensure Missouri stayed within a tight budget as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When restrictions were made, Missouri’s unemployment rate was projected to be at roughly 16.3%. As of Monday, March 1, the unemployment rate was 5.8%.
In addition to a decreasing unemployment rate, Parson reported the state’s net general revenue collections for January 2021 increased 18.3% to $1.02 billion compared to $860.7 million last year.
In January, Parson released $117,460,583 in general revenue and more than $38 million in October.
The following Missouri agencies will be receiving the remainder of the FY21 funding released:
• Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
• Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development
• Department of Revenue
• Office of Administration
• Department of Agriculture
• Department of Natural Resources
• Department of Economic Development
• Department of Commerce and Insurance
• Department of Labor and Industrial Relations
• Department of Public Safety
• Department of Corrections
• Department of Mental Health
• Department of Health and Senior Services
• Department of Social Services
• Office of the Attorney General
A full breakdown of the funds can be viewed attached to the online version of this article at mycouriertribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.