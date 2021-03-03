Due to stronger economic projections in Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson released the remaining $280,783,940 in Fiscal Year 2021 restricted funds back into the state's budget.

At the beginning of the pandemic, approximately $438 million in spending was restricted to ensure Missouri stayed within a tight budget as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When restrictions were made, Missouri’s unemployment rate was projected to be at roughly 16.3%. As of Monday, March 1, the unemployment rate was 5.8%.

In addition to a decreasing unemployment rate, Parson reported the state’s net general revenue collections for January 2021 increased 18.3% to $1.02 billion compared to $860.7 million last year.

In January, Parson released $117,460,583 in general revenue and more than $38 million in October.

The following Missouri agencies will be receiving the remainder of the FY21 funding released:

• Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

• Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development

• Department of Revenue

• Office of Administration

• Department of Agriculture

• Department of Natural Resources

• Department of Economic Development

• Department of Commerce and Insurance

• Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

• Department of Public Safety

• Department of Corrections

• Department of Mental Health

• Department of Health and Senior Services

• Department of Social Services

• Office of the Attorney General

A full breakdown of the funds can be viewed attached to the online version of this article at mycouriertribune.com.