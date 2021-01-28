Gov. Mike Parson announced the launch of a new COVID-19 vaccination dashboard containing Missouri-specific data submitted by providers from across the state, according to a press release.

"This dashboard will provide Missourians with the most up-to-date, Missouri-specific data available," Parson said. "It is important that we provide this resource and be as transparent as possible, especially as some individuals tasked with reporting Missouri's vaccine data often fail to report the complete picture."

Enrolled vaccinators throughout the state of Missouri continue to vaccinate those living or working in Missouri who are eligible under Phase 1A and Phase 1B — Tiers 1 and 2.

The interactive dashboard includes total doses administered and also distinguishes the number of individuals who have received one dose or both doses. Seven-day averages of doses administered are also included as well as demographic information on individuals who have received at least one dose. This information shows the shares of individual populations by age group, sex, race and ethnicity, per the press release.

Additionally, those who live in Missouri and who received at least one dose are also captured in a county-level vaccination table. This shows how many residents have received a dose per reported county of residence.

The vaccination dashboard was incorporated into the larger COVID-19 public health dashboard and is also available at MOStopsCovid.com.

Missourians are encouraged to visit the site to see the latest vaccine updates, find out when they are eligible for the vaccine and locate available vaccinators in their area.