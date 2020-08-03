Gov. Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-13 extending the Missouri 2020 Complete Count Committee.

Due to COVID-19, the U.S. Census Bureau extended the deadline to respond to the 2020 Census from July 31 to Oct. 31. Originally, the state executive order required the Missouri 2020 Complete Count Committee to complete its work and submit a final report by Aug. 1. Executive Order 20-13 extends the committee’s deadline to Nov. 30, in light of the census response deadline extension.

The Missouri 2020 Complete Count Committee’s purpose remains the same, to "heighten participation and awareness for the 2020 Census and coordinate messaging and community outreach in hard-to-count areas of Missouri," states a release from the governor's office.

“Missouri’s Complete Count Committee’s mission remains a critical component in the effort to secure a fair and equitable 2020 Census,” said Parson. “Extending the deadline for the committee’s work will help ensure accurate and reliable census data is collected for the state of Missouri and reinforce the importance of having every Missourian counted.”

Participation in the census should be considered a civic duty like voting, states the release.

"An accurate U.S. Census is fundamental to democracy and critical in determining the economic, social and political voice of Missouri’s citizens," the release states. "It also ensures fair representation, funding and investment for all communities."