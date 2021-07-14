LIBERTY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson started his Bicentennial Tour visits in Clay County. He stopped on the south steps of the Clay County Administration Building Thursday, July 8.

Tony Reinhart, who is employed as the regional director of government and community affairs (Midwest/Southern region) Ford Motor Company, is also on the area commission to help commemorate the state’s celebration and likewise turn toward next January when the county turns 200 years old.

As the master of ceremonies for the governor’s county steps celebration, Reinhart said he looks forward to cakes, ice cream and parades in the next few months.

“What a great moment in time for the state of Missouri,” he said. “Two hundred years of a lot of accomplishments, challenges and many things which have gone right. I am proud to be a Missourian born and raised.”

For Liberty Mayor Lyndell Brenton, the state’s anniversary Aug. 10 and the county’s anniversary in January are worth noting together.

“Then you have the city of Liberty incorporating in 1829 and William Jewell College on the hill is 1849,” he said. “One can say that we have all grown up together.”

Clay County Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte said Parson has a soft spot for Clay County.

“This is an exciting time to be in Missouri and Clay County,” he said. “I think it’s time to kick up our heels. With both bicentennials, we think about history. These are historic times.”

Former state representative Katie Steele Danner, who serves as the county’s bicentennial committee chair, also touted the birthdays and the celebrations, along with some logistics yet to be worked out for the county’s party. The state party in Clay County includes an ice cream social Aug. 10, around the administration building.

Parson said he wanted to come to Liberty and Clay County because of the area’s common sense.

“How many of us will see a bicentennial anniversary in our lifetime?” Parson asked with that rhetorical sound. “We are Missourians. When I think of Missourians, I think of good, good people, hard-working people, neighborly people, people with great values, people who want to live the American dream. I couldn’t think of a more fitting city to be in than Liberty to kick this off.”

Parson then encouraged Missourians to head to Jefferson City on Sept. 18 for a state parade, an evening ball, the bicentennial quilt and the display of championship trophies from the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals, and St. Louis Blues.