Highway patrol launches Show-Me Integrity portal

The Missouri State Highway Patrol invites the public to visit the recently created Show-Me Integrity portal at mshp.dps.missouri.gov.

“We know that accreditation, core values, community policing, service and protection are only words until you see how we apply them every day during every contact,” said Highway Patrol Superintendent Eric T. Olson. “Our Show-Me Integrity portal provides insight into policies, training and important functions as well as related statistics.”

The portal operates best when using either Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge browsers.

The MSHP Show-Me Integrity portal covers area including:

• Traffic Crashes — Statistics about traffic crashes in Missouri are provided along with links to request a crash report or a chance to submit a custodian of records request.

• Use of Force — What is ‘use of force?’ This area includes the answer to that question as stated in the Patrol’s General Orders and provides statistics and analysis.

• Pursuits — The patrol trains troopers to terminate a pursuit if the risk associated with continuing a pursuit outweighs the need to immediately apprehend a suspect. Within this area, statistics and analysis specific to pursuits involving members of the patrol are made available. Supervisors review every pursuit and the patrol utilizes a pursuit review board.

• Traffic Stops — Statistics regarding traffic stops conducted by troopers are provided.

• Training — What does it take to be a trooper? In this area, visitors learn about qualifications and training. In addition to recruit training, the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy offers a variety of courses to patrol and nonpatrol employees.

• Accountability — Patrol employees are expected to conduct themselves professionally and live by the agency’s core values. This section explains the purpose of the Patrol’s Professional Standards Division regarding allegations of misconduct. Each concern or complaint is logged, tracked and given a final disposition. The public may communicate concerns or commend patrol employees through the Professional Standards Division Complaint/Commendation Portal.

• Careers — Along with the career of troopers, there are 119 civilian job classifications at the patrol. This area will give visitors a glimpse.

“I hope the Show-Me Integrity portal conveys to you the high standards our employees meet as they perform their duties,” said Olson. “We are proud to serve you with integrity, responsibility, respect, professionalism, compassion, resourcefulness, character and commitment.”