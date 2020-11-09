Highway patrol launches YouTube channel

Col. Eric Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, invites the public to visit the MSHP YouTube channel.
"We are launching our YouTube channel today and invite the public to visit us," said Olson. "Our mission of service and protection extends to every person in this state. While the most important contacts are those that occur when a trooper speaks with someone or stops to assist them, it's important that we reach our stakeholders wherever they happen to be. The patrol's YouTube channel provides us with another platform for educating and informing the public."
The patrols YouTube channel will host original videos to educate the public about traffic safety, the agency, the services it provides and show the wide variety of career opportunities with the MSHP, a press release states.
"I invite the public to take a few moments, visit us on YouTube and view our launch video 'This is you Missouri State Highway Patrol,'" Olson said. "We plant to have an active YouTube channel, so stay tuned. Of course, you'll still be able to find us on our social media accounts. Most importantly, you'll find us throughout the state exactly where you need us to be."
