Missouri State Highway Patrol urges all drivers to arrive at their holiday celebrations safely.
"Remember to wear a seat belt, obey all traffic laws, pay attention and don’t drink and drive," states MSHP in a press release.
Over the 2021 Christmas holiday, there were 881 traffic crashes during the counting period. In those crashes, eight people were killed and another 401 were injured. This year’s traffic crash counting period begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26.
Travelers are reminded that holiday drivers will affect traffic patterns.
"Keep this in mind when planning a trip during the holiday. Drivers are encouraged to make sure they are well rested, no matter how short their driving distance. Check the weather forecast and plan accordingly," states the release.
Drivers should also check road conditions before traveling for the holiday. The Missouri Department of Transportation has a Traveler Information app available for download.
"Be proactive. Make sure the family vehicle is in good condition and allow enough time to reach that destination safely. Winterize the vehicle before bad weather arrives, but realize that sometimes, it’s safest to stay home," reads the release.
If faced with a traffic emergency, motorists can contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at (800) 525-5555 or *55 on a cellphone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.