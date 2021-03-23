Homelessness on rise

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2020 Annual Homeless Assessment Report Part 1 to Congress. The report found 6,527 people experienced homelessness in Missouri on a single night in 2020, an increase of nearly 6% from 2019.

The report found between 2019 and 2020, homelessness increased nationally among unsheltered populations and people experiencing chronic homelessness. Veteran homelessness did not decrease compared with 2019, and homelessness among family households did not decrease for the first time since 2010. The report also found people of color are significantly overrepresented among people experiencing homelessness.

“The findings of the 2020 AHAR Part 1 Report are very troubling, even before you consider what COVID-19 has done to make the homelessness crisis worse,” said Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we are once again putting Housing First to end this crisis and build strong, healthy communities, as reflected in the American Rescue Plan. I look forward to working with President Biden to implement this historic package to deliver robust, equitable relief to those experiencing homelessness. Housing should be a right, not a privilege, and ensuring that every American has a safe, stable home is a national imperative.”

HUD releases the Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress in two parts. Part 1 provides Point-in-Time estimates, offering a snapshot of homelessness — both sheltered and unsheltered — on a single night. One-night counts are conducted during the last 10 days of January each year. The PIT counts also provide an estimate of the number of people experiencing homelessness within particular homeless populations such as individuals with chronic patterns of homelessness and veterans experiencing homelessness.

In 2020, PIT estimates of people experiencing homelessness in sheltered and unsheltered locations, as well as the number of beds available to serve them, were reported by 396 Continuums of Care nationwide. These CoCs covered most of the United States.

The Point-in-Time counts of homelessness and the housing inventory information are based on data from January 2020 and do not reflect the health or economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic for levels of homelessness.